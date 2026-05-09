Vadakara: A crack on water authority’s pipe by the National Highway near here left the road flooded giving nightmare to motorists on the way. The crack was found on the same spot where a pipe was broken and repaired a few months ago. Gallons of water were wasted near the fire station road junction, turning the road into a pool.

The construction company building the road had broken the pipe at least three times during the work. Now, water has been leaking through the crack of one of the pipes that was repaired.

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Although the water authority had alerted the NH department about the presence of old pipes in the underground, the ground was dug recklessly, breaking the pipes.

Meanwhile, the authorities stated that it is difficult to mend the crack that was formed yesterday, as the pipe was laid underground more than four decades ago. This pipe cannot be replaced as such pipes and valves are no longer available in the market.