Permude: The traditional suranga tunnels of Kunderi in Permuda are miraculous water bodies that never dries even during the harsh summer. The ecofriendly underground water tunnels dug horizontally into the laterite hills to collect ground water beats even the modern engineering techniques with its design and durability. Moreover, these traditional water harvesting systems stand as an incredible and everlasting proof of man’s persistence and hard work.

The modern generation may not believe the stories of patience and grit of their forefathers who built these underground tunnels that run up to kilometres. Surangas are dug horizontally into the laterite hills to collect natural spring water. The tunnels were dug by humans by sitting on the ground with their legs folded for hours. A generation of men carved a miracle out of laterite hills using pickaxes and shovels and nothing else.

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With no electricity and shortage of oxygen, they lighted candles inside the tunnels to sense the presence of air while working. They worked like this for hours a day for months to build a suranga. However, the technique of building surangas is slowly disappearing as not many know about these traditional water sources.

The sunranga in Permude never dries up even during the harshest summer. The springs that hide in the wilderness of the hills are discovered and directed to the tunnels to nourish the fields and also to quench the thirst of the villages. Without the help of electricity or motor pumps, the spring water flows into the suranga solely with the gravitational power of the earth. Surangas are the perfect eco friendly model that combines traditional knowledge and incredible physical labour.

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KH Sreenivasan, a member of Paivalike panchayat highlights the importance of protecting these traditional water sources, especially in the modern times when heat waves are being reported in the state.