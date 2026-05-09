Kozhencherry: A passion for lotus cultivation has now earned Thiruvalla native K V Ajitha national recognition for developing new lotus varieties.

Two of the varieties developed by her, named Mayoori and Paneer Rose, have now received registration from the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority of the Government of India. The legislation aims to protect the rights of scientists, institutions, and farmers who develop new plant varieties, while also safeguarding the traditional rights of farmers.

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The Mayoori variety has been granted the registration number REG/2024/0365, while Paneer Rose has received REG/2024/0364. The registrations came into effect on April 6, 2026.

What makes the new varieties special

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The Mayoori variety developed by Ajitha is deep pink in colour. Its bowl-shaped flowers are relatively compact in size, making them ideal for cultivation in small containers and ponds.

The Paneer Rose variety is distinguished by its large number of petals. The light pink flowers are also known for their pleasant fragrance.

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Ajitha received the registrations with the support of the District Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The morphological characteristics of the varieties were identified under the leadership of Dr Sumangala, Principal Scientist at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru. Data collection and documentation were carried out under the guidance of Dr Sindhu Sadanandan, Subject Matter Specialist at the District Krishi Vigyan Kendra. At the same time, the recommendations to the authority were submitted under the leadership of Dr V Venkitasubramanian, Director of the ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Bengaluru.

Ajitha was presented with the award by Indian Council of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General Dr Ranbir Singh during the annual zonal workshop of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research held in Kottayam.

The scientific name of the lotus is Nelumbo nucifera. Growing from the mud and blooming above it, the lotus is widely regarded as a symbol of purity and spiritual awakening.

For the past seven years, Ajitha has been cultivating lotus plants on her terrace, with strong support from her husband, R Pradeep Kumar and son, P A Prajith.Apart from Mayoori and Paneer Rose, Ajitha also boasts a collection of 15 other distinct lotus varieties.

According to Dr C P Robert, Senior Scientist and Head of the District Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the recognition received by these varieties with the institution’s technical support is expected to open up new possibilities in ornamental flower farming while also creating additional income opportunities for farmers.