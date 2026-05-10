As a child, Jayant Morris eagerly waited for the diecast cars his mother brought from Germany, never imagining that he would one day head a thriving community of over 500 collectors. Now an IT professional based in Thiruvananthapuram, Jayant (40) is in charge of the Trivandrum Die Cast Community, a group that regularly hosts meetups where collectors buy, trade, sell and showcase diecast model cars; the steely, miniature versions of popular cars and trucks.

Jayant says he has lost count of the number of cars he has collected throughout the years. “Many people collect diecast cars such as Hot Wheels regardless of age, but often keep it a “secret hobby” due to fear of being mocked,” he said. “People are hesitant to speak openly about it because they are made fun of for ‘playing’ with toy cars as adults,” he said.

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According to Jayant, the community, which works under Playfest, a non-profit organisation, saw overwhelming support right from the start.“Although the community was formed around two-and-a-half years ago, our first meetup was held last year at EV’s Coffee so that people who had interacted only through messages could finally meet in person and share their interests,” he said.

A customized diecast by a Trivandrum Diecast Community member. Photo: Special Arrangement

The organisers initially expected around 15 to 20 people, but nearly 50 attended the first gathering. “It was the first time such a meetup had been organised for the diecast community and everyone was very excited. We had displays, games and interactive sessions,” Jayant said.

A second meetup held a month later drew around 70 people, including collectors from outside Kerala. The community’s April 2026 meetup saw even larger participation. “The response was overwhelming. The event lasted around four to five hours and more than 100 people attended. We also invited vendors to sell cars and released three exclusive cards,” he said.

Apart from meetups, the community also encourages members to actively engage with their collections through photography. “We have a ‘Picture of the Day’ concept where members model their cars and photograph them. It encourages people not to just keep the cars sealed in their original packets, but to actually spend time with them,” Jayant said.

'Event Exclusive Diecast' released by Trivandrum Diecast Community, limited to 3 pieces. Photo: Special Arrangement

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These photographs are later compiled into a mostly member-exclusive e-magazine that promotes diecast photography and model appreciation. The community also hosts ‘Pro Shows,’ where collectors display their personal collections for others to view.

“Sometimes people may not be able to afford expensive models immediately, but these shows allow them to see the cars in person before buying them and learn about newer models,” he said. Jayant added that diecast collecting can be an expensive hobby, with some licensed models priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

“We focus on 1:64 scale models. Resin models are more expensive, and trucks are also highly priced,” he said. To ensure fair trading, the community has introduced guidelines for buying and selling within member groups. “For cars that have been in the market for less than a year, we ask members to sell them only at MRP. Imported models can be traded at market value,” he said.

A custom diaroma by Trivandrum Diecast Community member. Photo: Special Arrangement

Jayant added that experienced collectors also guide newcomers. “When youngsters or beginners join, senior members help them understand collecting. We also monitor the trading and selling groups,” he said. The community even conducts giveaways to encourage new collectors.

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The Trivandrum Die Cast Community is currently hosting stalls at Playfest during the Locally Made Flea at Kanakakkunnu Palace Grounds in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and Sunday.

Among those benefiting from the community is 19-year-old entrepreneur Muhammad Nihan Sulfikkar, who runs an online diecast car store. “Since the age of nine, my parents have bought me diecast cars. That passion later turned into an online business where I sell cars and source models on demand,” he said.

Nihan said joining the community helped expand his business and connect him with collectors searching for rare models. “I have met hundreds of people with similar interests through the community. During events, I have also set up my own stalls. I also write articles about different models for the magazine,” he added.