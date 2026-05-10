Kottayam: A steering committee meeting of Kerala Congress (M) held in Kottayam on Sunday blamed statements made by Pinarayi Vijayan and alleged cross-voting by Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres for the party’s election debacle. Party chairman Jose K Mani said the issue of cross-voting would be taken up at the Left Democratic Front meeting.

Calling cross-voting a serious matter, Jose K. Mani said the CPM must examine the issue and take corrective steps if required. He said the defeat resulted from multiple factors. While there were no complaints regarding a lack of development, the government failed to effectively communicate its achievements to the public or project a people-friendly image.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that minorities, who had once supported the LDF, drifted away due to false propaganda about a deal between the Left Front and the RSS. The party chairman further clarified that there were no concerns about the party losing its state status or symbol.

The steering committee meeting also witnessed sharp criticism against statements made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with members claiming these statements intensified public resentment. Leaders pointed out that the party's grassroots support base had weakened and needed rebuilding. Criticism was also raised against leaders who, at the very outset, took to social media to declare that the party would continue with the LDF. Of the 82 steering committee members, 78 attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Prodigal son or selfish son?’ Jose K Mani takes a sharp swipe at Apu John Joseph

Meanwhile, Jose K Mani hit out at newly elected Thodupuzha MLA Appu John Joseph over his remark that KC(M) would be welcomed back to the Kerala Congress “as the prodigal son received with a feast.” Mani also questioned whether the gates of P J Joseph’s Purapuzha residence were open for a prodigal son or a “selfish son,” alleging that the latter denied Joseph the chance to complete 50 years in the Assembly.