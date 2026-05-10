Kanhangad: From the basketball courts of Kerala to the sporting arenas of the United States, young talent Niranjan Suja Ranjith is preparing for the biggest leap of his career. The Kanhangad native will head to the US on June 30 for a special exposure trip that could open the doors to international basketball and higher studies abroad.

The 6-foot-4-inch player will take part in a 15-day programme in Atlanta and Las Vegas, which aims at sharpening his skills and giving him valuable international exposure. If he impresses in the two matches scheduled during the trip, Niranjan could earn a scholarship to pursue two years of studies in the US. Continued excellence on the court could also pave the way for higher education opportunities there.

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Niranjan is the son of former Kerala State captain and current KSEB men’s team coach M Ranjith. Coming from a family rooted in basketball, his sister Niranjana is also a national-level player.

His basketball journey began at St Joseph’s School, long regarded as a cradle of basketball talent in Kerala. He trained under school coach Manoj Xavier, who has mentored several noted sportspersons, including Pranav Prince and cricketer Sanju Samson. Niranjan was spotted by the Basketball Federation of India during a national championship held in Puducherry and was later invited for selection trials.

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At present, Niranjan is a Plus One student at Corvuss American Academy in Maharashtra, a national basketball academy. He is also delivering an impressive performance at the ongoing Youth State Championship in Kanhangad. In Friday’s quarterfinal, where Thiruvananthapuram defeated Ernakulam to enter the semifinals, Niranjan emerged as the team’s highest scorer.

“This opportunity is a major milestone in my career. Learning the speed and style of the international game will be a crucial step towards my dream of representing India,” Niranjan said. His parents, M Ranjith and Suja Ranjith, said the opportunity was a recognition of their son’s hard work and dedication.