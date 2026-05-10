A massive explosion occurred inside a house at Upputhara in Idukki on Sunday morning, seriously injuring the homeowner and causing extensive damage to the building. The incident took place at the residence of M Ansari, owner of Fatima Gold Covering, at Pakkaveettil near Upputhara town, around 8 am.

Ansari, who was alone in the house at the time, sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Pala for treatment. Residents in the area said the explosion was accompanied by a loud blast that shook nearby houses and left neighbours terrified. The impact damaged the walls, blew apart the roofing sheets and completely destroyed electronic appliances inside the house.

The house sustained significant damage in the blast. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Initially, local residents suspected that a cooking gas cylinder had exploded. However, concern grew after two gas cylinders found inside the house were discovered to be intact and safe.

Police from Upputhara reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. According to police, a relative of Ansari said the incident occurred after a gas stove was lit. However, officials said the exact reason behind the explosion can be confirmed only after a scientific examination. A forensic team and other experts are expected to inspect the site.