Adoor: With its infrastructure crumbling and sanitation in a grim state, calls are growing louder for an urgent revival of the long-neglected Adoor Central Market.

The shop rooms inside the complex are in a dangerously dilapidated condition, with several of them on the verge of collapse. Shutters and allied fixtures have rusted heavily, while accumulated waste and stagnant wastewater have left the premises reeking, making it difficult to enter the area without covering one’s nose. A shed once used for plastic shredding has also fallen into disuse and is now in an advanced state of decay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents have urged municipal authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue. At present, the lone activity inside the market is limited to the sale of meat.

In the absence of proper cleaning and upkeep, waste and stagnant water continue to accumulate across the premises. Restoring the market to its former state will require a complete overhaul, including the demolition and reconstruction of all structurally unsafe shop rooms. The need for concrete flooring is also stressed to prevent waterlogging, along with a properly functioning sanitation system. Only then, residents say, will traders and customers return in meaningful numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last municipal budget, plans were announced to launch a weekly market at the site, with ₹10 lakh earmarked for the project. Residents now demand that the plan be implemented at the earliest and the market renovated without further delay, ensuring that the Adoor Central Market is not left in continued neglect.