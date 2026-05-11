A three-year-old girl was bitten by a stray dog inside her Omallur home, sustaining eye injuries, prompting local concerns over increasing dog attacks and a lack of action.

A three-year-old girl was bitten by a stray dog inside her Omallur home, sustaining eye injuries, prompting local concerns over increasing dog attacks and a lack of action.

A three-year-old girl was bitten by a stray dog inside her Omallur home, sustaining eye injuries, prompting local concerns over increasing dog attacks and a lack of action.

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