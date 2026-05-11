Kozhikode: A major theft was reported at the house of a civil police officer at West Hill in Kozhikode on Sunday night, with seven sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen from the residence.

The Nadakkavu Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officials, the stolen gold ornaments had been kept in a black box placed on a shelf in one of the bedrooms. Interestingly, ornaments stored in other parts of the house were left untouched, raising suspicions that the culprit had prior knowledge about the valuables and the occupants’ movements.

The theft came to light when the house owner, civil police officer Midhun Raj, returned home after duty around midnight on Monday. At the time of the incident, neither his wife nor mother was at home. Police said Midhun Raj’s mother had gone on a local tour along with neighbours and returned only on Monday, when the theft was discovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly gained entry by opening the locked front door using a key that had been hidden near a scooter parked in the vehicle porch. Police suspect the offender was familiar with the household and aware that the house would remain unoccupied during the night.

Fingerprint experts have collected evidence from the crime scene, while a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case further, a senior Nadakkavu Police official said.