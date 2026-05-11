As Kerala began efforts to implement free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, private bus operators have come out in protest, urging the incoming UDF government to reconsider the proposal.

Addressing the media, T Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation, said the move could severely affect the private bus sector and urged the government to provide a support package for private operators before implementing the scheme.

Free travel for women in KSRTC buses was one of the five major welfare promises highlighted in the UDF’s election manifesto. Following the alliance’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, KSRTC introduced “gender ticketing” in its buses to assess the average number of women passengers using the service.

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Private bus operators alleged that the decision was taken without consulting stakeholders in the sector. According to them, concerns over the proposal had already been raised during the pre-election Puthuyuga Yatra led by former Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

“The government’s decision is completely one-sided. Such a move could eventually weaken the public transport system in Kerala. If women passengers shift entirely to KSRTC services, private buses may be left functioning mainly as student transport services,” Gopinathan said. He added that lakhs of people depend on the private bus sector for their livelihood and warned that the industry would face serious financial strain if the scheme is implemented without safeguards.

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“The government should hold discussions with private operators before introducing the project and consider a package to ensure the survival of the sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new UDF government is yet to assume office, as discussions over the chief ministerial candidate remain unresolved.