Kozhikode: In a strongly worded editorial, Malayalam daily 'Suprabhatham' has sharply criticised the Congress leadership for the prolonged delay in deciding the next Chief Minister of Kerala despite the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.

The editorial, published on Tuesday, accused the Congress of insulting the mandate given by the people by allowing internal power struggles and uncertainty over the chief ministerial post to drag on days after the election results were declared. Suprabhatham is regarded as the mouthpiece of the EK faction of Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama, which is considered politically aligned with the Indian Union Muslim League, the second-largest ally in the Congress-led UDF.

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Without naming any individual leader, the editorial said the Congress appeared more interested in “shadow plays” and internal negotiations than in assuming constitutional responsibility after securing a historic mandate from the people of Kerala.

“People are remembered as masters only during elections. Once power is attained, many politicians begin to behave as though the public is their subject,” the editorial said.

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It noted that Kerala voters had decisively rejected the incumbent government after a decade in power and handed the UDF a “historic victory,” not merely because of the organisational strength of the Congress or its allies, but because of widespread public anger against the previous regime.

The editorial argued that the delay in choosing the Chief Minister had now become a matter of public embarrassment and a sign of political irresponsibility. “Even after extensive discussions, if 102 elected MLAs and the alliance leadership cannot choose a leader, it is nothing short of shocking,” the article said.

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It further stated that the ongoing power tussle and factional displays within the Congress amounted to disrespect toward the people who voted for a change in government. “Those who voted for change should not be mocked through endless internal dramas over the Chief Minister’s post,” the editorial said, warning that the continuing uncertainty reflected poorly on the Congress leadership.

The article also criticised the Congress high command for failing to resolve the issue swiftly after the decision was referred to the national leadership. It questioned whether the crisis reflected a weak leadership unable to control party leaders or leaders unwilling to abide by collective decisions.

In a broader political message, the editorial warned that secular and democratic forces in India were weakening while “communal and hate-driven forces” were growing stronger. It said the Congress had a historic responsibility to strengthen democratic politics rather than weaken itself through internal battles over power.

“Fighting in the streets over positions instead of strengthening the country’s democratic foundations amounts not only to self-destruction but also to strengthening communal forces,” the editorial said.

Earlier, several Congress leaders had stated that UDF allies had no role in deciding the next Chief Minister. Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan had also criticised the Indian Union Muslim League for expressing its opinion on the Congress party’s chief ministerial post. But IUML has already expressed displeasure over the indefinite delay of the final decision over the CM post.