Adimali: A woman was injured in a wild boar attack while working on her farmland at Unnathi in Kozhiyilakudy under Mankulam grama panchayat. The injured has been identified as Vanmathi (42), a resident of the area.

She sustained injuries to her forearm and other parts of her body and was admitted to a private hospital in Adimali for treatment.

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According to local residents, the incident occurred when a wild boar abruptly ran out from a nearby forest and attacked her while she was working on her farm. Hearing her cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot, following which the animal fled back into the forest. Their timely intervention reportedly prevented more serious injuries.

Wild boars frequently enter the area in groups and have been destroying crops for a long time, residents said. They alleged that the animals have now begun attacking people as well and demanded urgent action from authorities to address the issue. According to locals, fear of wild animal attacks has made it difficult for children to go to school and for residents to move around freely.