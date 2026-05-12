Thuravoor: A meticulously planned and technologically sophisticated burglary attempt at the KSFE branch in Eramalloor has left investigators stunned, with police suspecting the involvement of a high-tech gang that might have kept the building under prolonged surveillance before striking.

The incident occurred around midnight on Friday, when the group first reached an unoccupied house near the KSFE building, owned by V Uthaman. After covering the CCTV camera installed at the house with a cloth, the intruders drew a wire from the electricity metre and extended it to a nearby building. They then severed the internet cable connected to the KSFE branch, disabling its security system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using iron pipes, originally brought for installing a publicity board, the gang fashioned a makeshift ladder to enter the premises. Once inside, they dismantled the CCTV cameras and the DVR system.

Following the incident, Aroor police examined CCTV footage from all nearby commercial establishments. However, the identity of the suspects remains unclear, with no significant leads so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police suspect that the burglars may have approached the KSFE branch from the rear side, where dense bushes and overgrowth provided cover. The CCTV camera at the neighbouring house was covered with cloth to prevent detection of the gang members from that direction. Investigators believe the culprits could be technically skilled professional burglars from outside the state.