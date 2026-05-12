Kollam: A man died after being trapped under a mudslip in Nellipally, Punalur, on Tuesday evening as heavy rains and strong winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue an orange alert for eight districts.

Also Read Four youths killed in lightning strike at Malappuram tourist spot

According to Punalur Police, the deceased was identified as Siju Thomas. He was sitting inside a lorry parked near a vehicle service centre when mud slipped from a nearby area, causing the cement wall of the building to split into two and collapse onto the structure.

An electric post fell on top of an autorickshaw in Kottayam. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Punalur Fire and Rescue Services, they received an alert regarding the incident around 4.40 pm. “One unit from Punalur and another from Pathanapuram are at the spot and a rescue mission is underway,” an official said earlier.

The orange alert was issued for Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the next three hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph at isolated places are likely to occur in these districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in Malappuram, four youths were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning at the Kuranganchola tourist destination near Mankada on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rahees (20), Bahas (18), Siyad (18) and Fahadh (22), all natives of Vellila Malayil. The injured are Roshan (20) and Ishaath (16), who are also from Vellila Malayil.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kottayam, fallen trees blocked traffic for some time in Pala and Ramapuram. In Uzhavur, an electric post fell on top of an autorickshaw. Several houseowners also reported rain-related damage across the state.