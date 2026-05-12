New Delhi: The controversy surrounding the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper has widened, with the investigation now extending to Kerala. Authorities are probing claims that 135 questions from a model paper circulated before the examination appeared in the actual test conducted earlier this month.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which is leading the investigation, has questioned 12 people in connection with the case. Unconfirmed reports suggest that among those questioned is a native of Churu in Rajasthan who is currently pursuing MBBS studies in Kerala.

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According to SOG officials, the investigation was launched after Rajasthan Police received confidential information that NEET questions had been circulated through WhatsApp and other platforms before the exam. An FIR was subsequently registered.

SOG ADGP Vishal Bansal said that 135 out of the 410 questions in the model paper matched those in the actual examination, particularly in the Chemistry and Biology sections. However, officials clarified that it is still not confirmed whether the question paper was leaked, and the authenticity of the circulated material is being verified.

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NEET-UG consists of 180 questions, with 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Four separate sets of question papers are typically used for the examination.

The 12 individuals were questioned from Sikar, Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan, as well as Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Police said the model question paper was allegedly distributed by an entrance coaching institute in Sikar and later shared with students in Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also stated that it is examining the veracity of the claims.

The controversy has once again raised concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations in India. Reports indicate that in the past decade, 89 examination papers have allegedly been leaked, forcing authorities to reconduct 48 exams. Critics say repeated incidents are jeopardising the future of thousands of students.