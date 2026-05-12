Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday moved into a rented house in the state capital after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost power in the recent Kerala Assembly elections.

Vijayan, who resigned as chief minister following the election defeat, arrived at the two-storey rented residence at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night after attending the CPM Polit Bureau meeting in New Delhi.

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Former minister and his son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, along with senior CPM leader V Sivankutty, welcomed him at the new residence.

Vijayan had vacated Cliff House, the official residence of the Kerala chief minister, soon after the election results were announced.

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Though the CPM had reportedly offered him a party-owned apartment, Vijayan is understood to have opted to stay with his family at the rented house.

If the CPM selects Vijayan as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, he would become eligible to move into Cantonment House, the official residence allotted for the post. However, the party is yet to announce its Opposition leader, with the decision expected only after the Congress-led UDF finalises its chief ministerial candidate.

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The CPM-led LDF lost power after a decade in office, securing just 35 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.