Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-519 result today 12/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SR 502927 | Check complete list
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-519 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SR 502927
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – ST 629044
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SV 550642
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0780, 1235, 1305, 1845, 2117, 2779, 3171, 3648, 4387, 4848, 5015, 5258, 5962, 7326, 7794, 7835, 8016, 8502, 9261
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0592, 3200, 4033, 5509, 7296, 7880
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0270, 0315, 0552, 1162, 1400, 1459, 1912, 2218, 2374, 2670, 2799, 5078, 5348, 5374, 5619, 6053, 6073, 6719, 7433, 7978, 8277, 8306, 8949, 9087, 9759
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0176, 0184, 0190, 0376, 0603, 0645, 1057, 1394, 1577, 1731, 1896, 1909, 2036, 2061, 2122, 2536, 3213, 3241, 3308, 3354, 3361, 3441, 3469, 3544, 4058, 4400, 4498, 4758, 4940, 5155, 5386, 5815, 5947, 6172, 6195, 6378, 6445, 6462, 6529, 6645, 6653, 6685, 7129, 7256, 7295, 7383, 7502, 7574, 7617, 7719, 7721, 7782, 8023, 8198, 8205, 8330, 8390, 8528, 8555, 8557, 8663, 8695, 8748, 8774, 8893, 8939, 9148, 9295, 9300, 9566, 9649, 9702, 9729, 9830, 9874, 9894
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0047, 0077, 0240, 0267, 0316, 0361, 0483, 0560, 0573, 0804, 1019, 1388, 1415, 1419, 1693, 1915, 2072, 2094, 2290, 2325, 2485, 2623, 2629, 2825, 2993, 3032, 3247, 3292, 3372, 3555, 3596, 3619, 3655, 3702, 3705, 3780, 3827, 3982, 4068, 4151, 4284, 4322, 4505, 4510, 4594, 4607, 4612, 4875, 5067, 5108, 5492, 5698, 5805, 5989, 5995, 6009, 6100, 6499, 6628, 6637, 6644, 6743, 6900, 6925, 7039, 7054, 7059, 7169, 7301, 7315, 7572, 7747, 7791, 7991, 8136, 8166, 8333, 8641, 8690, 8860, 9121, 9193, 9497, 9664, 9679, 9685, 9754, 9814, 9818, 9977
Ninth prize: ₹100
0136, 0216, 0217, 0220, 0266, 0429, 0450, 0487, 0540, 0554, 0558, 0575, 0905, 1004, 1027, 1029, 1034, 1106, 1115, 1290, 1298, 1317, 1372, 1381, 1679, 1709, 1715, 1796, 1810, 1878, 1899, 1968, 2035, 2255, 2420, 2484, 2566, 2592, 2727, 2769, 2795, 2816, 2857, 2921, 3313, 3601, 3626, 3694, 3722, 3798, 3803, 3824, 3832, 3891, 4000, 4099, 4163, 4396 4568, 4573, 4599, 4609, 4687, 4701, 4732, 4759, 4775, 4777, 4957, 5140, 5224, 5230, 5262, 5274, 5355, 5550, 5596, 5716, 5729, 5785, 5812, 5894, 5976, 6043, 6069, 6109, 6253, 6277 6322, 6391, 6467, 6478, 6520, 6609, 6764, 6774, 6780, 6869, 6871, 7199, 7229, 7271, 7300, 7309, 7509, 7575, 7594, 7652, 7789, 7826, 7856, 7901, 7910, 7919, 7930, 8080, 8083, 8128, 8155, 8211, 8275, 8316, 8337, 8368, 8382, 8419, 8444, 8542, 8563, 8618, 8621, 8736, 8752, 8825, 8888, 8954, 9001, 9019, 9101, 9167, 9343, 9382, 9438, 9653, 9677, 9747, 9825, 9832, 9868, 9943
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-53 result 11.05.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.