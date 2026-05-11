The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-53 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BH 109041

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BJ 242045

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BJ 580425

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0017, 0246, 0896, 0904, 1263, 3655, 4704, 5077, 5464, 6283, 6424, 7141, 7673, 7717, 7767, 8816, 8991, 9426, 9828

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1373, 1935, 2013, 5016, 5953, 9476

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0040, 0800, 0916, 1004, 1295, 1607, 1857, 2163, 2456, 3406, 4564, 4824, 6130, 6204, 6668, 6732, 7030, 7830, 8285, 8497, 8750, 8752, 8755, 8972, 9481

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0018, 0217, 0364, 0398, 0517, 0827, 0984 1247, 1413, 1704, 1746, 1748, 1781, 2228 2330, 2901, 2927, 2931, 3143, 3157, 3210 3289, 3365, 3435, 3577, 3855, 3866, 4026 4316, 4345, 4363, 4383, 4401, 4617, 4969 5006, 5058, 5695, 5725, 5821, 5888, 5978 5983, 6174, 6676, 6717, 6877, 6893, 6924 7021, 7202, 7302, 7400, 7444, 7605, 7803 7920, 7926, 7968, 8038, 8199, 8200, 8243 8273, 8313, 8354, 8434, 8569, 8670, 8722 9107, 9260, 9420, 9542, 9865, 9984

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0011, 0021, 0193, 0649, 0792, 0830, 1179, 1436, 1632, 1842, 1965, 2042, 2074, 2192 2211, 2213, 2220, 2526, 2619, 2821, 2937, 3004, 3028, 3073, 3185, 3312, 3402, 3681, 3840, 3854, 3892, 4047, 4494, 4513, 4581, 4681, 4694, 4771, 4788, 4858, 4979, 5146, 5223, 5231, 5333, 5563, 5589, 5596, 5598, 5727, 5833, 5945, 6017, 6132, 6462, 6474, 6614, 6667, 6699, 6770, 6811, 6896, 7004, 7110, 7115, 7217, 7218, 7223, 7253, 7256, 7381, 7622, 7684, 7718, 7964, 8121, 8194, 8195, 8230, 8471, 8612, 8739, 8839, 8858, 8894, 8980, 9043, 9224, 9580, 9591, 9595 9637, 9723, 9874

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Ninth prize: ₹100

0100, 0221, 0372, 0435, 0456, 0469, 0476, 0559, 0668, 0686, 0786, 0844, 0865, 0880, 1013, 1041, 1137, 1190, 1279, 1280, 1305, 1308, 1319, 1323, 1351, 1405, 1549, 1569, 1620, 1640, 1693, 1890, 1915, 2046, 2114, 2317, 2349, 2590, 2591, 2595, 2641, 2645, 2741, 2810, 2870, 3064, 3235, 3257, 3309, 3324, 3544, 3589, 3691, 3752, 3801, 3838, 3894, 3897, 4001, 4063, 4123, 4155, 4163, 4266, 4395, 4511, 4516, 4612, 4652, 4675, 4815, 4841, 4966, 5024, 5029, 5082, 5090, 5163, 5176, 5339, 5353, 5424, 5495, 5904, 6011, 6019, 6024, 6051, 6110, 6142, 6166, 6236, 6248, 6259, 6321, 6327, 6338, 6469, 6523, 6524, 6546, 6547, 6671, 6771, 6778, 6782, 6817, 6948, 6974, 7003, 7066, 7067, 7122, 7128, 7405, 7459, 7610, 7625, 7693, 7699, 7758, 7788, 7814, 7919, 7995, 8119, 8187, 8348, 8370, 8378, 8532, 8842, 9070, 9081, 9182, 9251, 9488, 9496, 9597, 9608, 9671, 9725, 9773, 9891

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.