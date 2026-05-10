The CPM Politburo on Sunday began a crucial meeting in New Delhi to discuss the LDF's debilitating defeat in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections and decide the party’s future course in the state.

Also Read How CPM bled 5.87 lakh votes in Kerala Assembly polls 2026

The meeting comes after the Congress-led UDF secured a massive victory in the elections, winning 102 seats, while the LDF was reduced to 35 seats.

Outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is attending the meeting along with senior party leaders. The Politburo is expected to hold detailed discussions on the reasons behind the electoral setback, including criticism within the party about the government’s functioning and its alleged disconnect from grassroots sentiment.

One of the key decisions awaited from the meeting is the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the new Assembly. Speculation remains over whether Pinarayi Vijayan himself will take up the post. When reporters asked him about the opposition leader post, Pinarayi Vijayan declined to give a direct answer. “Ask the general secretary,” he said. Meanwhile, senior leaders K N Balagopal, Saji Cherian and P A Mohammed Riyas are also being discussed as possible candidates for the post.

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Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, CPM General Secretary M A Baby said the agenda would be formally decided after the Politburo session begins. “This is not a competition between the UDF and the LDF over who decides first. It should not be viewed that way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI has reportedly staked a claim for the Deputy Leader of the Opposition post after winning eight seats in the election.

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Additionally, the party has directed branch, area, and district committees to hold discussions to analyse the reasons for the LDF's poor performance in the elections and allegations of cross-voting in several constituencies.

The final decision on the Leader of the Opposition is expected after the conclusion of the Politburo meeting on Monday or during the subsequent State Committee meetings later this week.