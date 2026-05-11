A three-year-old girl sustained facial wounds after being bitten by a stray dog inside her house in Omallur, Pathanamthitta, on Monday. The child, Sukanya, was playing near the kitchen when the stray dog reportedly entered the house through the backyard and bit her. Her mother was washing clothes nearby.

Sukanya sustained injuries near her eye. She was initially taken to a primary health centre and later shifted to the medical college hospital for further treatment. According to the Omallur panchayat president, who is with the child and her family at the MCH, doctors are yet to examine her eye. The extent of the injury can be determined only afterwards, the president said.

The child’s grandmother said she initially thought the toddler had fallen while playing after hearing her cry. “When I rushed to her, I saw that she had been bitten by a stray dog. After the incident, the dog immediately ran away,” she said.

According to local residents, stray dogs have become a major concern in the area. “We had complained to the panchayat earlier. In recent times, this is the third person to be bitten. Children mostly play outside during the vacation, so we are very worried about the situation,” residents said.