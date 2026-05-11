New Delhi: With no breakthrough yet in the Kerala chief ministerial race, the Congress high command on Sunday temporarily paused discussions as intense lobbying and behind-the-scenes consultations entered the seventh day after the election verdict. The leadership has so far failed to arrive at a formula acceptable to the three main contenders — AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal, Opposition leader V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala — prolonging uncertainty over the state’s next chief minister. Indications are that the final decision could take at least two more days, even as all three camps continue to express confidence.

The high command gave a complete break on Sunday to discussions related to Kerala. While Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi travelled to Chennai for the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu chief minister, party president Mallikarjun Kharge left for Bengaluru. Discussions are expected to resume only after Kharge returns, either by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

AICC observers had arrived in Kerala and sought opinions from MLAs and UDF constituent parties. They also met senior leaders. Based on this report, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held discussions in Delhi with K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala. As neither a decision nor a consensus emerged, the leaders were informed that the high command would directly announce the final decision and were sent back.

The opinions of senior leaders, including former chief minister A K Antony, will be sought again. AICC general secretary and Kerala MP Priyanka Gandhi has not officially participated in the discussions so far. Her support is also expected to influence the final decision. Constituent parties have already conveyed their stand to Priyanka. Although there may not be further formal discussions between the high command and constituent parties, their responses to the allies’ stand may still be sought while consulting senior leaders. After completing all these steps, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are expected to seek the opinion of parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, which is considered likely to play the most crucial role in the final decision.

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The delay in the high command’s decision is understood to stem from the debate over whether the choice should be based on MLA support or popular backing. The three leaders do not expect any more rounds of discussions, apart from possible efforts to take them into confidence before the announcement. Satheesan and Chennithala are currently in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. Apart from speculation about a possible power-sharing arrangement, neither side has clarity. The Venugopal camp says the high command is waiting for the political atmosphere to calm down before making a final announcement.