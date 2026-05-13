The Idukki Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) sentenced a 44-year-old man to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹2.2 lakh for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. The convict, Rajesh, is a native of Pasuppara in Vagamon.

Pronouncing the verdict, Judge Noble D S also ordered an additional 10 months of imprisonment if the accused fails to pay the fine. If the fine is collected, the amount will be handed over to the survivor.

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The court further recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide adequate compensation to the child.

The incident took place in 2024. According to the prosecution, the accused entered the child’s house while her mother was away and assaulted the child. The matter came to light after the child informed her parents, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

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The case was registered by the Vagamon police in 2024, following which a final report was submitted. Special Public Prosecutor Adv. Shijomon Joseph Kandathinkarayil appeared for the prosecution.

While the cumulative prison term across multiple sections totalled 24 years, the court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently, with the convict only having to undergo a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment.