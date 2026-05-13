Munnar grama panchayat is planning to introduce an entry fee for tourists visiting the hill station from August as part of efforts to make the region greener and more environmentally sustainable.

As part of the project, the panchayat proposes to set up three “green check posts” at its borders to regulate tourist entry and strengthen waste management measures. Tourists arriving from the Adimali side will pass through a check post planned at Old Munnar Head Works. Visitors travelling from the Marayoor side will enter through Chattamunnar, while those coming via Chinnakanal will be directed through check posts proposed at Signal Point or the Toll Gate area.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the panchayat governing committee held on Wednesday. The committee entrusted the panchayat president and secretary with holding discussions with the District Collector, National Highways authorities and Public Works Department officials to examine the legal feasibility of the project.

How will the fee be implemented, and who will have to pay it?

Speaking to Onmanorama, panchayat president S Vijayakumar clarified that local residents travelling through the area for non-tourism purposes would not have to pay the fee. He said a separate mechanism would be developed to identify non-tourists after further discussions and detailed planning.

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The panchayat is also considering entrusting the operation of the proposed green check posts to a private agency. A special meeting led by the District Collector, along with all-party discussions and consultations with officials, will be held before finalising the implementation procedures.

According to Vijayakumar, the authorities are aiming to introduce the measures before the upcoming Onam season to address mounting waste disposal issues and worsening traffic congestion in Munnar.

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Vijayakumar said the revenue generated through the tourist entry fee would be used for waste collection, processing and payment of sanitation workers. He noted that waste management remains one of Munnar’s biggest challenges, with large quantities of garbage often being dumped in public places by visitors.

Along with the entry fee, tourists will also be charged for specially provided garbage collection bags. Visitors will be encouraged to return segregated waste at the check posts before leaving the region.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles

From August onward, heavy vehicles carrying tourists will not be allowed into major tourist destinations in the Munnar region. Visitors arriving in such vehicles will instead be provided with free and paid taxi services arranged jointly by the Munnar and Devikulam panchayats. The project is also expected to create livelihood opportunities for local residents.

The restrictions will apply to tourist destinations including Lakshmi Estate, Rajamala, Lakkam and Mattupetty. The panchayat has also decided to impose fines on heavy vehicles travelling to Marayoor and Vattavada if they are parked at tourist spots.

Munnar has been witnessing severe traffic congestion, especially during peak tourist seasons, due to illegal roadside parking and the entry of large vehicles into crowded tourist centres. The proposed traffic control measures are aimed at easing congestion and improving travel convenience in the hill station.