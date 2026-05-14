Celebrations erupted across Kerala on Thursday following the announcement of V D Satheesan as the Chief Minister, with Congress and UDF workers marking the occasion with rallies and road shows in multiple districts.

Celebratory rallies were held in various parts of Kerala with workers carrying Satheesan’s flex boards and party flags. Fireworks lit up several places across the state soon after the announcement, while sweets were distributed and slogans echoed through the streets.

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“Abhivadyangal, abhivadyangal… Kerala Mukhyanu Abhivadyangal,” supporters chanted while pouring milk over Satheesan’s flex boards at Paravur, his constituency. Meanwhile, Satheesan received a grand welcome at the KPCC headquarters, where a massive crowd of workers and supporters had gathered.

At the Kozhikode DCC office, party workers and supporters were seen in high spirits. Supporters sang and danced, holding hands as a chenda mela (percussion) troupe performed.

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In Kasaragod, the DCC led a rally from the new KSRTC bus stand. UDF workers and supporters carrying Congress and IUML flags took part in the procession, raising slogans and holding large flex boards and posters.

In Thrissur's Mannuthy, UDF workers took out rallies condemning SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s remarks against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Protesters raised slogans asking him not to target the IUML and declared that the League would continue to have the support of Satheesan.

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Congratulatory messages flooded social media too, from both party leaders and supporters alike. KPCC president Sunny Joseph shared a photograph of Satheesan on Facebook and congratulated him. MP Shafi Parambil also congratulated Satheesan on being selected as the CM of Kerala.

Congress leader and MLA V T Balram also congratulated Satheesan, saying the announcement reflected the will of the people. “A truly democratic party can only take decisions by respecting public interest and cannot ignore the prevailing public sentiment,” he said.

Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the MLA-elect from Puthuppally, also shared a photograph of Satheesan and extended his greetings.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who was re-elected as MLA from Muvattupuzha, said Kerala would see a new face and a new style of governance. “Greetings and congratulations to dear V D Satheesan,” he said.