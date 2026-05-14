Wayanad: Forest Department officials have taken six youngsters into custody for allegedly trespassing into a prohibited forest area in Wayanad and filming reels, which were later shared on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Those taken into custody were identified as Shabeeb T (29), Anand P R (23), Muhammed Ziad M K (27), Shahbas T (27), Muhammed Nihad M K, and Sadiq Ali (29), according to a statement by the Forest Department.

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The incident occurred on May 1 in the Emmadi forest area of the Begur Forest Reserve under the Tholpetty Forest Range in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The incident came to the notice of forest officials after videos and photographs from inside the restricted forest zone went viral on social media. Acting on directions from higher authorities, Tholpetty Assistant Wildlife Warden T Shibukuttan registered a case and launched an investigation.

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All six, who reportedly appeared in the reels and posts, were taken into custody on Wednesday.

South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Ajit K Raman said the accused were not formally arrested as they were cooperating with the investigation and had agreed to appear before officials whenever required. He added that the charges invoked under the Wildlife Protection Act are bailable.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Ajit said offences related to trespassing into prohibited wildlife zones can attract fines of up to ₹25,000. He noted that substantial penalties had been imposed in similar cases in the past.

Incidents of tourists illegally entering wildlife habitats and disturbing animals have been on the rise in Wayanad in recent years, amid growing footfall at eco-tourism destinations across the district.

Assistant Wildlife Warden Shibukuttan said the entire wildlife zone is under strict surveillance and warned that trespassers would face heavy fines and stringent legal action.