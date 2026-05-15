Kochi: A Deputy Range Officer and a Section Forest Officer attached to the Ernakulam Makeppala Forest Station were arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh to exempt certain individuals from being implicated in a forest case.

The arrested officials have been identified as Deputy Range Officer Sreejith CP, a native of Pathirappally in Alappuzha, and Section Forest Officer Jimmy Scaria, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam.

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According to vigilance officials, the accused officers had demanded the bribe from a man from Ranipuram in Kasaragod, who works as a restaurant manager in Kakkanad, promising not to include him and other employees in a forest case registered by the Forest Department.

The case pertains to the killing of a monitor lizard. Two employees of the restaurant were arrested on April 16 in connection with the case registered at the Makeppala Forest Station and were later remanded in judicial custody for seven days.

As part of their bail conditions, the two employees were directed by the court to report before the Makeppala Forest Station every Wednesday.

VACB officials said that when the accused employees appeared at the station on May 6 as instructed, forest officials allegedly warned them that more employees would be added as accused in the case unless the matter was “settled” by paying money.

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The employees were later contacted over the phone and allegedly threatened that three more staff members of the hotel would be arrested if the bribe was not paid.

The following day, Deputy Ranger Sreejith, Section Forest Officer Jimmy Scaria and other officials reportedly visited the restaurant, examined CCTV footage and threatened to arrest all employees. They also directed the complainant and two other staff members to appear before the Makeppala Forest Station.

When the complainant and others appeared at the station, their statements were recorded. Vigilance officials said the two officers later took them outside the station premises and allegedly informed them that avoiding arrest in the case would be “costly” and that the money would have to be shared among officials “from the DFO downwards.”

They were allegedly asked to contact the officers later after discussions regarding the amount.

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Subsequently, on Wednesday, when the complainant contacted Deputy Ranger Sreejith over the phone, the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Ernakulam Vigilance Unit, following which a trap was laid.

On Thursday, around 9.45 pm, vigilance officials caught Section Forest Officer Jimmy Scaria red-handed while allegedly accepting the ₹1 lakh bribe from the complainant near MGM School at Kuruppampady.

Deputy Range Officer Sreejith CP was arrested shortly afterwards near the Mudickal Forest Timber Depot.

VACB Director Manoj Abraham urged members of the public to report corruption-related information to the vigilance toll-free number 1064, phone number 8592900900, or WhatsApp number 9447789100.