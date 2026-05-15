Kozhikode: Another case of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis was reported in Kozhikode on Friday, raising fresh concerns over the rare and deadly infection. The latest patient was a 19-year-old boy from Feroke, who works at a firm in Alappuzha. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

According to district health authorities, the infection is believed to have been contracted while the youth was working in Alappuzha. However, the exact source of the infection has not yet been identified.

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With this latest case, two patients are currently under treatment for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Three days ago, the infection was confirmed in a boy from Kottur panchayat in Kozhikode district. He is also receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, and his condition remains stable.

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The recent recurrence of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis cases in Kozhikode has triggered concern due to the disease’s high mortality rate and its severe impact on the brain. In August last year, Anaya Sanoop, a Class IV student from Thamarassery, succumbed to the infection. The earlier outbreak had resulted in multiple fatalities and prompted the Health Department to strengthen preventive measures across the district.

Health officials said that instead of focusing on testing water samples from water bodies, they are prioritising public awareness campaigns to discourage people from bathing in unchlorinated water bodies.

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Amoebic Meningoencephalitis is a rare and serious infection caused by Naegleria Fowleri, commonly known as the ‘brain-eating amoeba’. The organism is usually found in warm freshwater bodies such as ponds, lakes and rivers. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain and destroy brain tissue.