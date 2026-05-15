Kozhikode: A 48-year-old man died, allegedly after setting himself and his daughter on fire inside his shop at Narikkuni town in the district on Friday. The man was identified as Vinesh Kumar, a native of Parambil Bazar. His eight-year-old daughter, who sustained burns in the incident, has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to Koduvally police, preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was a case of suicide. Vinesh was running an online trading shop in the town for several years.

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Police said Vinesh poured petrol on himself and his daughter before setting both on fire. However, the girl managed to run to a corner of the shop, helping her survive with burns. According to police, financial difficulties and losses in online trading are suspected to have led to the suicide. Investigators also said a suicide note recovered from the scene stated that no one was responsible for his death.