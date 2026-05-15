Kochi: In a gruesome incident reported from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, a 60-year-old woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband, in the early hours of Friday. The accused was later found dead, hanging from a tree branch within the compound of the house.

The deceased has been identified as Ambika (60), a resident of Manjapetty, Marambally near Perumbavoor. The accused, Chandran Sankunni (63), allegedly attacked both his wife and their son during the violent outburst.

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According to the FIR registered by Perumbavoor police, Chandran was enraged over his wife objecting to his extramarital affairs. Around 5 am on Friday, he attacked Ambika with a machete, repeatedly hacking her on the head and face.

Their son, Sanal Chandran (38), tried to intervene after hearing Chandran threaten that he would kill both him and his mother. During the struggle, Sanal sustained a deep cut on his cheek when Chandran swung the machete at him.

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Perumbavoor police said the accused continued the assault, repeatedly hacking Sanal and inflicting multiple injuries on his neck, chest, and other parts of the body. In an attempt to escape, Sanal ran from the scene, but Chandran chased him and struck him again on the back of the head. Sanal collapsed on the floor and, when he managed to get up and return, allegedly witnessed his father repeatedly hacking Ambika to death.

Neighbours who heard loud cries and shouting rushed to the house and found Ambika lying unconscious in a pool of blood, while Sanal was seriously injured. Locals immediately shifted Sanal to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, from where he was later referred to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

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The police said that Sanal remains under treatment and his condition is currently stable, though he suffered serious injuries in the attack.

“According to statements given by neighbours, there had been frequent quarrels within the family. Even on Thursday night, just hours before the murder, Chandran, who was allegedly addicted to alcohol, had fought with his wife. We will get more clarity only after recording the son’s detailed statement,” a police officer attached to Perumbavoor police station said.

After the attack, Chandran fled the scene. However, he was later found hanging from a tree branch in the compound. The police suspect that he returned to the house premises hours after the murder and died by suicide.

Perumbavoor police have registered cases of murder and unnatural death and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.