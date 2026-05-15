Thiruvananthapuram: Amid reports of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala being upset over the party’s Chief Minister pick, CM-designate V D Satheesan visited him at his Vazhuthacaud residence on Friday, a move seen as an effort to reassure the veteran leader and project unity within the party.

Satheesan arrived at Chennithala’s residence shortly after 12.30 pm and was received by the senior leader himself.

Also Read Chennithala backs Satheesan, pledges full support a day after Kerala CM appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders V T Balram, Abin Varkey, Jyothikumar Chamakala and Joseph Vazhakkan were also present during the meeting. Visuals showed the two leaders engaged in a cordial conversation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Satheesan said he had visited Chennithala to seek his blessings before assuming office. “He is my leader and like an elder brother to me. I came to seek his blessings ahead of taking charge as Chief Minister,” Satheesan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether Chennithala would be inducted into the Cabinet, both leaders said the decision would be taken by the party leadership.

Chennithala, meanwhile, dismissed speculation over any differences and welcomed the Congress high command’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Chief Minister. “We share a long personal relationship. The party has entrusted us with the responsibility of reviving Kerala after 10 years of LDF rule, and all of us will work together towards that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Chennithala had visited Guruvayur Temple, where he reiterated his support for Satheesan and said the new Chief Minister would receive the full backing of Congress and UDF workers.

Chennithala was among the contenders for the Chief Minister’s post before stepping out of the race, stating that he would abide by the Congress high command’s decision. Following his withdrawal, the race had effectively narrowed down to Satheesan and K C Venugopal.

The Congress high command on Thursday announced Satheesan as Kerala’s next Chief Minister after 11 days of deliberations, amid public protests by UDF supporters demanding his selection.

The UDF secured a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of the 140 seats, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats.