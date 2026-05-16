Key events in Kerala today: Khadi fair, painting exhibition, music concert on May 16
Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes
Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes
Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes
Kollam
- Quilon Beach Hotel: Society of Vaginal Surgeons of India State Conference – Workshop at 9:00 am, Conference at 6:30 pm.
- Mukathala St Thomas CSI Church: Kuripally Convention – Song Service at 6:00 pm.
- Uliyakovil Kochukrishnaswamy Temple: Punapratishtha Ulsavam (Reconsecration Festival) – Bhajan at 7:00 pm.
- Karbala Junction Khadi Grama Vyavasaya District Office: Special Rebate Fair at 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baker Vidya Peedam Auditorium: Kerala Ganitha Shastra Parishad's Mathematics Quiz at 9:30 am. MTSSE Scholarship distribution by District Panchayat President Joji Philip at 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Maidan: Painting Carnival (Chithrachantha) at 10:00 am.
- Sachivothamapuram Yuvarashmi Library: Inauguration of Reading Workshop at 10:00 am.
- MG University Campus: Inauguration of MG University University of the Third Age (U3A) annual event 'Trithiya Vasantham' by Vice-Chancellor Dr C T Aravindakumar at 9:00 am.
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Kochi
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: Horeca organised Hotel Tech Kerala exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Children's Park: Drawing competition organised by Face Foundation and State Child Welfare Committee at 9:30 am.
- Diwan's Road Ernakulam Women's Association: Exhibition and sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery, murals, etc. at 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Saudham: Inauguration of the summer study camp 'Chirimutham' by Sreenarayana Seva Vanitha Sangham by Subhadra Unnikrishnan at 9:30 am.
- TDM Hall: Vedanta study class by Acharya K R Nambiar, led by Ernakulam Karayogam, at 10:00 am.
- Kakkanad KINFRA Exhibition Centre: Manorama Quick Kerala Food and Bake Expo at 10:00 am.
- Edappally Raghavan Pillai Park: Annual general body meeting of Ponekkara Senior Citizens Forum at 5:00 pm.
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku, Ernakulam: Study on Theosophy at 4:00 pm.
- Palarivattom POC Auditorium: Chivittunadakam Fest organised by KCBC Media Commission – Jayakkodi – Social Drama at 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam YMCA: Felicitation of Inter-University Karate Championship winners by Kerala Karate Association, with MLA T J Vinod as chief guest, at 3:00 pm.
- Prussian Blue Gaya Art Gallery, Elamkulam: Solo exhibition of paintings by Pramod Wadnekar at 10:00 am.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Music concert – Voice of Sruthi Sagaram, Paravoor, at 6:00 pm.
- Thamanam Vinoda Library: Balavedi Sangamam (Children's Forum Meet) and free chess coaching at 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Kandankulam Jubilee Hall: Tapasya Golden Jubilee. Delegate Conference at 8:00 am, V.M. Korath Birth Centenary Media Discourse at 9:30 am, Media Ethics Discussion at 11:00 am, Film Discourse at 2:30 pm, Dance Evening at 6:30 pm.
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E C Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament at 8:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Vacation Camp at 9:00 am.
- Mananchira CS Cathedral: 10th anniversary celebration of the episcopal consecration of Bishop Dr Royce Manoj Victor. Thanksgiving Service at 9:30 am. Inauguration of Public Meeting by the Patriarch of CSI Church, Dr Ruben Mark, at 11:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 10:00 am.
- HiLITE Mall: Canvas Stories International Art Exhibition at 10:30 am.
- Near Samastha Centre: Inauguration of Kerala Muslim Jama'ath office by Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Abubaker Musliyar at 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural Painting Exhibition organised by Kerala Mural Painting Association at 11:00 am.
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