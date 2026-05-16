Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes

Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes

Various events are scheduled across Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programmes