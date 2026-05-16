Thiruvananthapuram: Signalling an aggressive start to its tenure, the incoming UDF government is set to unveil a series of welfare measures and relief announcements at its first cabinet meeting on Monday, soon after the swearing-in ceremony.

Among the key proposals under consideration is a reduction in petrol and diesel prices. As part of the move, the Finance Department has begun assessing how much of the recent ₹3 hike imposed by the Centre can be offset at the State level. The cabinet is also expected to decide on fulfilling the UDF’s promise to increase the wages of ASHA workers.

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During the election campaign, the UDF had unveiled five `Indira Guarantees', promising free travel for women in KSRTC buses, a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college-going girls, rising welfare pensions to ₹3,000, health insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh for all families and interest-free loans of ₹5 lakh for young entrepreneu₹ The coalition had also promised a separate department for senior citizens. Of these, free bus travel for women is likely to be the first scheme rolled out by the new government.

The rollout of the remaining guarantees, however, is expected to take time, as several procedural formalities, including the development of software systems, must be completed. The Finance Department has recommended a phased increase in welfare pensions instead of an immediate hike to ₹3,000. It has also warned of an additional financial burden of nearly ₹4,000 crore next month, with around 10,000 government employees set to retire this month. The timelines for implementing the guarantees are likely to be finalised after taking these fiscal pressures into account.

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Meanwhile, the government is also considering releasing a white paper on the State’s financial condition, along with implementing a series of cost-cutting measures proposed in the document. Among the suggestions under consideration is a reduction in the number of personal staff appointed from outside government service.

Discussions are also underway regarding appointments to key positions such as the CEO of KIIFB, the Vice Chairperson of the Planning Board and the head of the Chief Minister’s Office. Former Union Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar and former Chief Secretaries S M Vijayanand and Gigi Thomson are among those being considered for prominent roles.