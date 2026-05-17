Ending days of confusion, Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Sunday announced the ministers who will serve in his cabinet. Satheesan was addressing the media after handing over the final list to Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Satheesan-led UDF government is scheduled for Monday, where Satheesan has already assured that all cabinet ministers will take the oath along with him.

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Here is the full list of ministers:

1. P K Kunhalikutty

2. Ramesh Chennithala

3. Sunny Joseph

4. K Muraleedharan

5. Mons Joseph

6. Shibu Baby John

7. Anoop Jacob

8. C P John

9. A P Anil Kumar

10. N Samsudheen

11. P C Vishnunath

12. Roji M John

13. Bindu Krishna

14. M Liju

15. K M Shaji

16. P K Basheer

17. V E Abdul Gafoor

18. T Siddique

19. K A Thulasi

20. O J Janeesh

21. V D Satheesan

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The final list of ministerial portfolios was prepared following extensive discussions within the Congress and among the UDF allies.