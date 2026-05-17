Cheruvathur: A major accident was narrowly averted after five-decades-old electric poles carrying a 33 kV line across a paddy field collapsed due to severe corrosion and strong winds. Following the incident, supply of power through the Kannadippara–West Eleri 33 kV line came to a halt.

KSEB authorities have initiated steps to replace the damaged poles, which were installed two decades ago. The line and poles that pass through the Thimiri–Kodakkavayal polders collapsed after strong winds lashed the region.

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The paddy field, spread across Cheruvathur and Kanhangad panchayats, supports multiple cropping cycles and is also used for cattle grazing during daytime. Nearby, the Vayalkkaattu tourism project by the Neeleshwaram Block Panchayat attracts visitors throughout the day, keeping the area frequently active.

Since the collapse occurred at night, a serious accident was averted. Authorities are now moving ahead with the installation of new poles to replace the fallen structures. The line supplies electricity to around 40,000 consumers across various panchayats.