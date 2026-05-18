Thiruvananthapuram: The first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday decided to appoint former CPM leader and minister G Sudhakaran as the pro tem Speaker of the Kerala Assembly until a new Speaker is elected.

Announcing the decision at his first press conference after being sworn in as Chief Minister, Satheesan said the newly elected MLAs will take oath on May 21, with the proceedings to be overseen by Sudhakaran, who was elected from the Ambalappuzha constituency in Alappuzha district.

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A former Public Works Department minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, Sudhakaran had quit the CPM following differences with the party ahead of the 2026 polls, and later contested with UDF backing.

The election to choose the new Speaker will be held on May 22. Senior Congress leader and Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is the UDF’s candidate for the post, while Shanimol Usman has been nominated for Deputy Speaker. With the UDF securing a commanding majority of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, the front is expected to face little challenge in the elections.

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The LDF is yet to announce whether it will contest the Speaker election or field a candidate.

The Cabinet also recommended to the Governor the convening of the new Assembly session. Satheesan said all announced measures would proceed as planned once the required approvals are received from the Governor. He added that the Governor’s policy address is scheduled for May 29.

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Meanwhile, the government appointed Jaju Babu as the new Advocate General after incumbent AG K Gopalakrishnakurup submitted his resignation. Jaju Babu is currently a senior advocate at the Kerala High Court.

The Cabinet also appointed T Asaf Ali as Director General of Prosecution after the resignation of incumbent director T A Shaji. Satheesan said that Asaf Ali held the same post in the former Oommen Chandy government.