As the UDF cabinet took oath before a massive crowd on Monday, the dais at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram reflected a rare cross-section of Kerala’s political leadership. Former Kerala Chief Minister and current Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, former Speaker A N Shamseer, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam and BJP State President and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present on the dais. UDF ally leaders, including IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P J Joseph, were also prominently seated onstage.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared the dais with Satheesan and the minister-designates. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukh were also present.

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Council of Ministers

The Cabinet includes 14 first-time ministers, two women and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community.

The ministers are Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, A P Anil Kumar, P K Kunhalikutty, Shibu Baby John, Mons Joseph, Anoop Jacob, C P John, N Shamsuddin, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, V E Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

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The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured five berths in the Cabinet. Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also announced that MLA Parakkal Abdulla would be inducted into the Cabinet after two-and-a-half years as part of a rotational arrangement, though the party did not specify who would step down.

The UDF has decided to appoint senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as the Assembly Speaker, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker. Apu John Joseph, son of P J Joseph and Thodupuzha MLA, has been named Chief Whip.