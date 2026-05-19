Kochi: Just a day after the United Democratic Front (UDF) government took power in Kerala, a massive debate has erupted on social media over the newly sworn-in Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, using his caste surname, ‘Menon’, during his official oath of office.

The online controversy gained serious political weight after Congress leader and Ernakulam district panchayat member Jinto John published a critical post on Facebook, taking a jibe at the use of caste titles. While Jinto has not directly mentioned Satheesan’s name, his post has already triggered mixed reactions across political circles.

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On Monday, Satheesan took his oath of office in Malayalam “in the name of God”. However, what became a topic of discussion was when he read out his full, legal name “Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan” at the start of the official oath.

Using the caste name ‘Menon’ for the first time in public immediately caught the attention of political observers. Critics online quickly shared videos from 2021, showing that when he took oath as an MLA five years ago, he simply used his short name, “VD Satheesan”. Political rivals are now calling this a step backward for a Chief Minister.

Adding to the online debate, Congress leader Jinto John shared his disapproval on Facebook by using his own name as an example: “It is not ‘Thekkumkaattil John Roman Catholic Jinto’. Jinto John. That is enough. It is enough to be known like that. Isn't that the beauty of it? Even if the punch is a bit lacking, a Congress that does not carry caste tails is what becomes much more inclusive. My politics is also my conviction. A slightly 'Left-leaning' Congress consciousness”.

The post went viral and received mixed reactions. Some young Congress members praised John for standing up for the party's secular values. However, supporters of the Chief Minister felt it was wrong to create internal party arguments during a time of victory and criticised John.

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As the media started asking questions, John defended his post. While he softened his tone toward Satheesan, he stood firmly by his words, explaining that he did not intend the statement as a direct attack.

Reacting to the question on why Satheesan might have used ‘Menon’ John said ​”I don't know. Naturally, in the most important moment of his life, a moment that is like a dream come true, he might have remembered his father. I am not saying there is anything wrong with that. He is the one who has to explain it; I do not know,” John said.

​Pointing to the raging online debate between different political factions, John said that he wanted to re-establish where the party stands. “Views are emerging from the Sangh Parivar perspective arguing that using such caste surnames is right, and then there are opposing views as well. In that context, I was merely reminding people of the ideological position of the Congress, which takes a more centre-left stance,” he said.

​John acknowledged that observers have different theories about why the Chief Minister chose to use his full name, noting that some view it as a tactical move. “Those who support it are saying that there are attempts to reduce him to a ‘Malabar label’ or a ‘Muslim League label’, and there are interpretations that it was also a reply to the NSS General Secretary,” he said.

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​However, he rejected the idea that his Facebook post was meant to damage the party leadership. “You shouldn't think that I said this to criticise him. I was expressing my general opinion on this topic, and my opinion has always been the same. I just stated that opinion.”

​John emphasised that the Chief Minister's long political record and identity as ‘VD Satheesan’ carry enough political weight on their own without needing any community titles attached. “To disagree in front of any communal leader, the name ‘VD Satheesan’ as the Chief Minister of Kerala is more than enough. Just hearing that name is enough for communal leaders to clearly understand things. Because in his 30-40 years of political history, his identity has been defined by his stances. Therefore, there is no need to brand him as a person belonging to any particular section, nor is he someone who stands against any section,” John added.

​Finally, John warned against celebrating the use of a caste title as a clever political clapback, using a reference to Malayalam director Ranjith’s movies – which mostly celebrates upper-caste heroes – to make his point.

​”Some people are celebrating this as a reply to a certain communal leader. What I am saying is that there is a danger in that celebration. This is not a Ranjith movie. We are a generation that cheered for Ranjith's movies, but when we look deeper into it during a time when caste politics and political correctness are heavily debated, we need to speak openly beyond just playing to the gallery. So, even if it is meant as a reply to communal leaders, I do not agree with employing such methods. That is all,” he said.

“For over twenty years, the leader who has inspired us to think and work differently in politics is known simply as VD Satheesan. We prefer to call him that,” he added.

The issue has divided opinions into two sides. The critics argue that a Chief Minister sets an example for the state. They feel that bringing back an upper-caste title goes against decades of social reforms in Kerala that tried to stop caste divisions.

Meanwhile, Satheesan’s defenders say that “Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan” is simply his official legal name listed on his election papers. They argue that he must read his full legal name for the official constitutional oath, and it should not be seen as a sign of caste politics. Satheesan has not yet commented on the matter.