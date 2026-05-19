The state government has allotted official residences to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and other members of the new Council of Ministers in Thiruvananthapuram. The order, issued by the General Administration (Protocol) Department on Tuesday, lists the residences assigned to each minister.

Satheesan has been allotted Cliff House at Nanthancode, the official residence traditionally used by Kerala's Chief Ministers. Senior minister Ramesh Chennithala will stay at Pampa in the Cliff House Compound at Nanthancode, while Sunny Joseph has been allotted Ashoka, also in the Cliff House Compound.

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K Muraleedharan has been assigned Xanadu at Vazhuthacaud. A P Anilkumar will stay at Kavery near Cantonment House, Palayam, and P C Vishnunadh has been allotted Nila, also near Cantonment House.

M Liju has been assigned Ajantha, opposite Kerala Lok Bhavan. Roji M John will stay at Grace near Cantonment House, while T Siddique has been allotted Ganga in the Cantonment House Compound at Palayam.

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Minister K A Thulasi has been allotted Prasanth in the Cliff House Compound at Nanthancode. Bindhu Krishna will stay at Thycaud House, Vazhuthacaud.

O J Janeesh has been allotted Manmohan Bungalow at Vellayambalam. Senior leader P K Kunhalikutty has been assigned Lyndhurst near Devaswom Board Junction, Nanthancode.

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N Samsudheen will stay at Nest in the Cliff House Compound, while K M Shaji has been allotted Pournami, also in the same compound. P K Basheer has been assigned Ushus at Nanthancode.

V E Abdul Gafoor has been allotted Kowdiar House at Vellayambalam. Mons Joseph will stay at Periyar in the Cliff House Compound and Shibu Baby John has been allotted Essendene, also in the Cliff House Compound at Nanthancode.

C P John has been assigned Rose House at Vazhuthacaud. The order also stated that the Tourism Director has been directed to arrange a private residential building on a monthly rental basis within the Thiruvananthapuram city limits for Minister Anoop Jacob, in consultation with the minister’s office.

The government further ordered that sufficient staff may be deployed against vacant posts sanctioned in the official residences. The order was issued by Hari Krishnan M S, Deputy Secretary and State Protocol Officer, by order of the Governor.