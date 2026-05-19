Kasaragod: A civil police officer has landed in controversy after he allegedly put out a WhatsApp message calling the newly inducted minister and Muslim League leader K M Shaji a ‘communalist’.

The message was allegedly forwarded by Sujith, a Civil Police Officer attached to the Vellarikundu Police Station in Kasaragod district, in a WhatsApp group named ‘Police Friends’, which reportedly includes officers from Kasaragod district.

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The post began by referring to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attending the swearing-in ceremony before allegedly going on to make personal remarks targeting Shaji. The message allegedly described Shaji as someone who ‘talks only about religion even in his sleep’, also claiming that ‘his knees would tremble before that man’, referring to Pinarayi Vijayan.

The politically and personally loaded remarks triggered widespread criticism.

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Shaji, who earlier represented the Azhikode constituency in Kannur district, is now elected from Vengara in Malappuram district.

When contacted, Kasaragod district police chief B V Vijay Bharath Reddy said he had received a report from the Special Branch and would initiate disciplinary action against the officer.

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“As the officer concerned is a civil police officer, I don’t have to forward the report. I can take action. Police officers should not be making political comments,” Reddy said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of the action being contemplated, though he confirmed that action would be taken.