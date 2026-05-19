A Malayali truck driver died in a tragic road accident on the Navsari National Highway in Gujarat. Wilson (49), son of Johnny of Valungamuri Padayattil, Thrissur, died in the accident. Harsh Kumar (40), a native of Meloor, Thrissur, who was with him, sustained severe injuries.

The accident occurred around 3 am on Monday when the duo were travelling in a truck carrying goods from Kerala to Vadodara. It was when the men stopped on the highway near Navsari to change tyres after a puncture that another truck rammed into their vehicle from behind.

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Harsh, who was seriously injured in the accident, has been admitted to the ICU in a private hospital in Surat and is reportedly stable. According to hospital authorities, he had to undergo surgery to amputate one of his legs.

Wilson's body has been kept in the mortuary at Navsari Civil Hospital after the post-mortem examination. Upon hearing about the accident, relatives and friends from their hometown have departed for Gujarat. Fegma and the office bearers of Navsari Kerala Samajam are involved in further proceedings.