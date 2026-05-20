Kasaragod: High school teachers in the Kasaragod educational district have been barred from using mobile phones and engaging on social media during working hours, except for official purposes. Kasaragod Education District Officer Savitha P sent the order to head teachers in Kasaragod, stating that mobile phones should not be taken into classrooms unless there is an official requirement.

“Widespread complaints have been received in this office stating that school teachers are using mobile phones during working hours and that this is seriously affecting students’ learning and character formation,” the order said. “In the above circumstances, teachers in schools must avoid using mobile phones for non-official purposes and engaging on social media. Further, mobile phones should not be taken into classrooms unless there is an official requirement,” it added.

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The directive warned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated if such practices were noticed during inspections by education department officials. “If such activities are noticed during school visits by education officers, strict disciplinary action will be taken against those concerned,” the order said. Head teachers have also been directed to ensure compliance with the instruction.

“Head teachers must ensure that teachers do not use mobile phones for non-official purposes or engage on social media platforms during working hours,” the order said.