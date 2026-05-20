Thiruvananthapuram: Malayala Manorama is offering the newly formed state government an opportunity to interact with the public and understand the broader issues facing the state through its phone-in program. The program, which will commence at 5 pm on Wednesday, will allow the public to interact with the state ministers and will feature Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala as the first guest.

The audience is welcome to make a phone call to 0471 2334658 between 5 PM and 5.30 PM today (this service is not available on other Manorama numbers). This opportunity can be utilised to bring general issues, rather than personal problems, to the minister's attention. Please present your issue as briefly as possible, avoiding greetings to the minister and other unrelated matters. The minister's response will be published in Malayala Manorama.