Malappuram: The UDF government’s decision to de-notify the controversial SilverLine project of K-Rail has revived discussions around an alternative high-speed rail corridor proposed by Metro Man E Sreedharan with the backing of the Union Ministry of Railways.

After the Union government declined approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the SilverLine project, the previous LDF government had explored the possibility of a separate high-speed rail corridor and held preliminary discussions with Sreedharan. However, the proposal did not progress further at the time.

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Last year, Sreedharan proposed the Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) corridor as an alternative to the SilverLine project and initiated procedures for preparing the DPR by opening an office in Ponnani.

With the new government formally deciding to scrap SilverLine, Sreedharan has now expressed interest in holding discussions with the State government to take the project forward with its support. According to officials at the DMRC office in Ponnani, Sreedharan has already secured the support of the Union government and is keen on ensuring the active participation of the State government for the implementation of the project.

“We are ready to hold discussions with representatives of the State government as the high-speed rail corridor project should not be delayed further. With proper coordination between the Centre and the State, the project can be implemented effectively. We are hopeful that the government led by V D Satheesan will take a positive decision regarding the project,” an official at the DMRC office in Ponnani said.

As per the proposal, the 465-km high-speed rail corridor would connect Kerala from south to north in just three hours and 20 minutes. The corridor will have 20 stations, including the two terminal points, with stations located at an average distance of 20 to 30 kilometres.

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The proposed line will begin at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and pass through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Varkala, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Vaikom, Ernakulam Bypass, Cochin International Airport, Thrissur, Pattambi, Malappuram, Calicut International Airport, Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thalassery before terminating at Kannur.

According to the proposal, stations at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Pattambi, Koyilandy, Vadakara, Thalassery and Kannur will be located close to existing Southern Railway stations to enable easy passenger interchange. The corridor will also provide connectivity to three airports — Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumbassery and Karipur. For Kannur International Airport, the proposal suggests dedicated electric vans connecting the airport with the nearest high-speed rail station.

The corridor has been designed for a maximum speed of 200 kmph, with an operating speed of 180 kmph. The estimated project cost is ₹54,000 crore, which is lower than the projected cost of the SilverLine project proposed by the previous State government. Assuming a five-year construction period and an annual inflation rate of two per cent, the completion cost is estimated at ₹56,500 crore.

DMRC office informed that the Centre is expected to soon issue a notification appointing Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as the agency to conduct the survey for the proposed high-speed rail corridor. “We are awaiting a positive stand from the State government, which is looking for a better alternative to the SilverLine project,” a senior official said.

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The project is proposed to be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), likely to be named Kerala High Speed Rail Corporation (KHSRC), as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Kerala. Under the proposal, the Centre will hold a 51 per cent stake while the State will have 49 per cent. The Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the SPV will be nominated by the Union government.

Funding for the project has been proposed on the lines of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited model. Seventy per cent of the project cost will be shared by the Centre and the State in a 51:49 ratio, while the remaining 30 per cent will be raised through debt or bonds.

Based on current estimates, the Centre’s share in the project would be around ₹20,171 crore, while the Kerala government’s contribution would be approximately ₹19,380 crore. Spread over a five-year period, the annual contribution would work out to around ₹4,034 crore for the Centre and ₹3,876 crore for the State.