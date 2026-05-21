Palakkad: A 13-year-old boy was found hanging at his home in Palakkad on Thursday following an argument with his mother over the television remote. The boy was Prathosh from Muthukurissi in Thachampara.

According to Kalladikode police, the incident occurred around 11.30 am. “Prathosh had an argument with his mother in the morning and refused to eat. When she denied him the TV remote until he finished his meal, he became agitated and went upstairs to his bedroom,” a police official said.

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"About 15 minutes later, his mother found him hanging using a rope from an iron hook on the ceiling of their bedroom upstairs. The rope appeared to have been in place previously, possibly for a cradle. Prathosh was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead," the cop added.

At the time, only Prathosh, his mother, and his younger sibling were at home. His father, Pramod, works in the UAE.

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Postmortem procedures were carried out at the Government District Hospital in Palakkad, and the body will be released to the family soon. Prathosh was a Class 8 student at a school in Thachampara.

The Kalladikode police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe into the incident.