A 20-year-old woman from Kochi has alleged that she was raped by a Kerala native in Bengaluru and later threatened by the accused and his associates. She also accused the Bengaluru police of initially refusing to register her complaint and delaying action even after a case was filed.

The woman, a native of Ernakulam district, is a college student in Bengaluru.

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According to the complaint registered at the Madiwala Police Station, the incident took place around 1.30 am on May 12. The complainant had been attending a gathering with her friends at a shop in Madiwala, where she worked part-time.

The prime accused, identified as Hainas, a native of Wayanad, allegedly made sexual advances towards her, which she resisted. According to the complaint, Hainas was known to the shop owner and was assisting him in selling a property.

The woman alleged that she later began feeling dizzy. When her friends stepped out to buy juice for her, Hainas allegedly raped her. Her friends reportedly returned and intervened.

The complaint further states that Hainas later threatened the woman and her friends with death threats.

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The woman and her friends approached the Madiwala police station early that morning seeking to file a complaint. However, according to her latest complaint, a man identified as Suresh, named as the second accused in the case, arrived at the station along with Hainas and allegedly threatened her and her friends again.

She also alleged that the police were initially unwilling to conduct a medical examination despite her consent. She then alleged that the accused later assured at the police station that they would not harass the woman or her friends further and sought a compromise.

However, on May 14, Suresh and several unidentified men allegedly began frequenting the shop where the woman worked, causing fear among her and her friends.

The complainant then decided to return to Kerala and pursue legal action from here. She alleged that while she was travelling to Kerala on the night of May 15, Suresh and a group of unidentified men barged into her friends’ room, assaulted them brutally and threatened to kill them.

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The woman again approached the Madiwala police on May 18 and submitted a consolidated complaint, following which police formally registered a case.

According to the FIR, the police have booked 11 persons in connection with the incidents. Hainas has been named as the first accused and Suresh as the second accused, while nine unidentified persons have also been booked.

The accused have been charged under Sections 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment), 64 (rape), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage modesty), 352(1) (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace), read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.