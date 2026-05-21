A new technical book titled ‘Control Systems’, authored by Dr VI George, Principal of Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology, Kuttikkanam, and Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, was released at a special function at the college.

The book was formally released by H G Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Metropolitan of the Kottayam Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, who handed over the first copy to Dr Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

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Published by international publisher Narosa Publications, New Delhi, the book aims to provide students with a clear understanding of the fundamentals and basic principles of Control Systems engineering. The book's release coincides with the Silver Jubilee celebrations of MBC College, marking 25 years of academic excellence.

‘Control Systems’ is designed as a self-learning guide that caters to the academic needs of learners. It includes numerous questions and answers with detailed examples and covers both Continuous-Time and Discrete-Time systems. The book addresses concepts of both Linear and Non-linear systems, and provides practical problem-solving techniques and formulas, making it a valuable resource for students and job aspirants preparing for examinations and interviews.

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Dr George is an accomplished author with several internationally published works, including ‘Digital Control Systems’ by Cengage Publications and lecture series books in Electrical Engineering and Information Science by Springer Nature. He has over 75 Scopus-indexed international publications to his credit. The co-author of ‘Control Systems’ is Dr Ciji Pearl Kurian, Senior Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology, an Institution of Eminence.

The book release event was attended by several dignitaries, including H G Geevarghese Mar Theophilose, Priest Trustee Rev Fr Thomas Varghese Amayil, Lay Trustee Shri Rony Varghese Abraham, Fr Kuriakose Varghese, George Jacob, Dr Umman Mammen (Director), Dr Oommen Tharakan (Dean), and Prof Elias Janson (Vice Principal). Dr Umman Mammen delivered the welcome address, and Dr VI George proposed the vote of thanks.