Idukki: A major disaster was averted when a moving KSRTC bus managed to survive after a huge boulder fell on it in Idukki. Since the bus was moving, the boulder hit it only on the rear portion, damaging a couple of row of seats and injuring one passenger.

The accident occurred at Nalpatham Mile near Peruvanthanam on the Kuttikkanam–Kottayam route in the early hours of Thursday. The rock fell from the hillside onto the rear side of the bus around 4.45 am while the vehicle was travelling along the national highway.

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A passenger seated in the rear section of the bus, Raju of Pallikkathodu, had a narrow escape with minor injuries. The bus, travelling from Kumily to Kottayam, was carrying around 50 passengers.

The accident led to partial traffic disruption along the national highway. Police and highway authorities from Peruvanthanam are removing the rock to clear the traffic.