Pulppally: From being left to decay in Wayanad’s orchards for lack of local demand, jackfruit has now transformed into a sought-after delicacy in markets across Karnataka.

Truckloads of jackfruit collected from farmlands in Wayanad now cross the interstate border into Karnataka every day. At tourist spots and fruit markets, Kerala’s jackfruit has emerged as a major attraction, with ripe fruit, sliced segments, and even raw jackfruit readily available for sale.

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The fruit is in high demand, with a steady stream of buyers along roadsides near popular tourist destinations. A pack of five jackfruit bulbs costs ₹30, while a single bulb costs ₹6. A large jackfruit, when cut and sold in pieces, fetches vendors over ₹500, while farmers in Wayanad earn barely ₹20 for an entire fruit.

Besides Karnataka, jackfruit sourced from Wayanad is also reaching markets in North India. The produce is transported in trucks after being carefully sorted into categories such as tender, raw, and ripe jackfruit. To protect it from intense heat during transit, layers of ice are placed inside the vehicles. Every year, hundreds of truckloads of jackfruit leave the district in this manner.

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Despite strong demand, a large share of the harvest still ripens and rots in orchards due to a lack of proper processing and marketing facilities. The situation is similar for several other organically grown fruits in the region.

Although various schemes are being implemented to promote fruit cultivation, effective market linkages and processing infrastructure are still largely absent in the district.