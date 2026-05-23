In his first media briefing after assuming charge as Home Minister in the newly sworn-in UDF cabinet, Ramesh Chennithala announced a comprehensive revamp of all 484 police stations across Kerala. The reforms will focus on making police stations more people-friendly, strengthening anti-crime and anti-narcotics measures, and ensuring greater public safety, with special emphasis on crimes against women and children.

A key announcement was the launch of a statewide anti-drug campaign titled 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', aimed at tackling the alleged rise in narcotics use in the state. The campaign will come into effect from June 1.

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Chennithala was addressing the media after a high-level meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the minister, everyone approaching a police station must be treated respectfully. Visitors should be welcomed, offered seating, and heard patiently before any further proceedings are initiated. He also directed officials to ensure better cleanliness and infrastructure at police stations across the state.

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Another major initiative will be the removal of unused and abandoned vehicles lying in police station compounds, in accordance with the Kerala Police Act. The Director General of Police (DGP) has been tasked with coordinating the drive.

“All 484 police stations will undergo a visible transformation, both in appearance and functioning. Not everyone entering a police station should be viewed as a culprit. Police officers have the responsibility to listen to people patiently, understand their concerns, and work towards resolving them. Kerala Police should function with the spirit of Jan Seva Centres,” the minister said.

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The minister also said the high-level meeting proposed the deployment of a DySP-level officer in every police station, along with Sub-Inspectors and Circle Inspectors. A five-member committee led by the ADGP (Headquarters) has been constituted to study the proposal, following which a decision will be taken.

On narcotics control, Chennithala said Operation Toofan would focus primarily on identifying and dismantling the sources of drug circulation in Kerala. He added that the operation would be carried out in coordination with police forces in other states as well. “The objective is to completely uproot drug abuse and protect Kerala’s future generation,” he said.

The minister further stated that maintaining public safety would remain the government’s top priority and warned that anyone who violates the law would not be spared. Crimes against women and children, he said, would be handled with utmost seriousness.

The meeting also decided to strengthen the Student Police Cadet programme and the Janamaithri policing initiative, with a greater focus on preventing youth involvement in crime. Chennithala said the Home Department would also work to reduce traffic accidents by using technology, mobile applications, and coordination with the Public Works Department. More details on the project will be announced later.

He also announced plans to revise the syllabus at the Police Academy to better reflect changing social conditions and emerging policing challenges.

Highlighting the sharp rise in cybercrime cases, the minister stressed the need to strengthen the Cyber Police infrastructure. He also warned against attempts to spread communal divisions and defame individuals through social media, stating that such offences would be dealt with seriously.